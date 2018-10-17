Steve Wilks on Von Miller’s comments: 1-5 record is enough motivation

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn’t beat around the bushes when it came to making a prediction about what will happen against the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Miller said that the Broncos are “gonna go out there and we’re gonna kick their ass,” but Arizona players and head coach Steve Wilks resisted returning fire on Wednesday.

“If we need that to get us motivated to play a football game being 1-5 right now, we’re in trouble,” Wilks said, via the team’s website.

Tackle D.J. Humphries figures to tangle with Miller on Thursday and he said he’ll do his talking on the field before he does it anywhere else.

“I mean, whatever he’s got to do to hype himself up,” Humphries said. “I wouldn’t do that. I don’t do all that jaw-jacking, that talking, that flexing. I like doing my talking on the grass. We’ll talk about that after the game.”

Should the Cardinals avoid a butt kicking and hand the Broncos a fifth-straight loss, it’s a safe bet that a lot of people are going to be talking to Miller after the game as well.