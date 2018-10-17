T.Y. Hilton fully participates in practice

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton tested his injured hamstring on Wednesday, and it apparently passed.

The team’s injury report shows that Hilton fully participated in practice, with lingering chest and hamstring issues. Hilton suffered the injuries during a Week Four overtime loss to the Texans. He hasn’t played since then.

Not practicing for the Colts on Wednesday were defensive tackle Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip), and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder).

Tight end Erik Swoope (knee) practiced on a limited basis. Safety Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck) and defensive tackle Margus Hunt (knee) participated fully.

The 1-5 Colts host the Bills on Sunday.