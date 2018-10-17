T.Y. Hilton will test his hamstring at practice today

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will test his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice.

“Today and tomorrow will tell me everything I need to know,” Hilton said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Hilton has missed the past two games. Tight end Eric Ebron has led the team with 13 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots and Jets, with Chester Rogers serving as the lead wideout with 12 receptions for 121 and a touchdown in those two games.

The Colts miss Hilton.

He likely won’t be 100 percent in time for Sunday’s game against the Bills, but Hilton said he could play at less than 100 percent.

“My less than is a lot better than a lot people,” he said.