Tavon Austin getting second opinion on groin injury

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin is getting a second opinion on his injured right groin. Owner Jerry Jones said Austin is “more than likely out” this week.

The injury, though, could keep Austin out longer.

Jones compared the injury to that of Morris Claiborne in 2016, which forced the then-Cowboys cornerback to miss nine games.

Coach Jason Garrett did not dismiss the idea that the team will end up placing Austin on injured reserve, but the Cowboys will wait for the second opinion before making that decision.

“We are taking it day by day,” Garrett said Wednesday. “[We will] see where it is medically before making any determination like [IR].”

Austin has not contributed in a huge way, but he has a unique role. He plays receiver and running back and returns punts.

Austin has 13 touches for 185 yards and two touchdowns this season, with 10 punt returns for 58 yards.

“Tavon has had a big impact on our team,” Garrett said. “He does have a unique skill set. He is quick. He is explosive. He does a lot of positive things when the ball is in his hands. We do feel like we have some other guys who can do similar things. We will try to find what they do best, and try to give those guys an opportunity to do that.”