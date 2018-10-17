Texans open window on Andre Hal’s return to action

Getty Images

Texans safety Andre Hal delivered great news last month when he announced that his Hodgkin’s lymphoma is in remission and his path back to the field moved forward again on Wednesday.

Head coach Bill O’Brien announced that the team has opened the 21-day window to activate Hall from the non-football illness list. That means Hal can take part in practice with the team over the next three weeks while they evaluate whether he will play during the 2018 season. If he’s not activated before that window closes, Hal will not be able to play until next year.

“From the beginning, I knew I was going to play. I just never knew when,” Hal said on Wednesday. “It’s very exciting. It’s been a long wait for me.”

Hal started every game for the Texans last year and he started 22 games over the previous two seasons, so it would be a big piece for Houston to get back for the second half of the season if all continues to go well for Hal.