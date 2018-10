Getty Images

You can’t put it all on a “soft” defense. Todd Gurley does this to other teams besides the Broncos, if not quite to this degree.

But the Rams running back was particularly good last week, and was named NFC offensive player of the week.

Gurley had 28 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over the Broncos.

He has 870 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns so far this season, and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry for the season.