Wednesday morning one-liners

The Bills are averaging an NFL-low 3.7 yards per play.

The Dolphins have just one rushing touchdown, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

The Jets have three runs of 40 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL.

The Patriots’ defense has recorded just seven sacks, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

The Ravens have run an NFL-high 455 offensive plays.

The Bengals have just one pass of 40 yards or longer, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

The Browns’ quarterbacks have been sacked an NFL-high 26 times.

The Steelers have an NFL-high 1,974 passing yards.

The Texans have just one run of 20 yards or longer, tied for fewest in the NFL.

The Colts have converted on an NFL-best 49 percent of third downs.

The Jaguars’ defense is allowing 187.8 passing yards a game, best in the NFL.

The Titans’ offense has just nine completions of 20 yards or longer, fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos are averaging an NFL-best 5.3 yards per rushing attempt.

The Chargers have eight runs of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

The Chiefs are an NFL-best 4-for-4 on fourth downs.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has already been sacked 17 times this season, in six games. Last season he was sacked 20 times in 15 games.

The Cowboys have picked up an NFL-high six first downs when going for it on fourth down.

The Giants are averaging an NFL-low 19.2 rushing attempts per game, despite drafting Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall.

The Eagles lead the league in time of possession, at 33:42 a game.

Washington has gone for it on fourth down an NFL-high nine times.

The Bears have thrown 161 passes, fewest in the NFL.

The Lions are 0-for-3 on fourth downs, the only team in the league that hasn’t picked up a first down on fourth down.

The Packers’ defense is one of five in the NFL that has not allowed a first down on a fourth down attempt.

The Vikings have an NFL-high 99 passing first downs.

The Falcons’ defense is allowing an NFL-worst 56 percent conversion rate on third downs.

The Saints are averaging an NFL-high 36 points per game.

The Buccaneers’ offense is averaging an NFL-high 7.2 yards per play.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has a 93.2 passer rating, which is the second-best of his career, second only to his 2015 MVP season.

The Cardinals are last in the league in offensive yardage, averaging 220.5 yards per game.

The Rams are leading the league in offensive yardage, averaging 464.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks are an NFL-best plus-seven in turnover margin.

49ers RB Matt Breida is averaging 6.8 yards per carry.