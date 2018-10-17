Who are the top 10 receivers in the NFL?

Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live created a mini-stir after Chris Simms blurted out his belief that Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs is the best receiver in football. So we decided to create more of a stir on Wednesday by having Simms select and tank the top 10 receivers in the league.

The fairly short video (that’s my effort to get you to watch it) is attached to this blurb.

Simms spent much of the show suggesting that he possibly made Hill something other than No. 1 on the list. So did Simms still have Hill at No. 1? (That’s more of my effort to get you to watch it.)

