Za’Darius Smith named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith earned AFC defensive player of the week honors for his three-sack performance against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Smith led the Ravens with five tackles, had three sacks and a forced fumble in the Ravens’ 21-0 performance. The Ravens combined for 11 sacks of Marcus Mariota in the contest (one short of the single-game record), with Smith’s three sacks leading the way.

Denver Broncos first-round pick Bradley Chubb had three sacks of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday as well. However, the Broncos lost their game to the Rams, 23-20, while the Ravens pitched a shutout, which likely gave Smith the nod for the weekly honor.