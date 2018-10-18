Adrian Peterson practices, gets praised by his coach

Getty Images

The biggest game of the year, so far, is looming for Washington. And their newest weapon could be moving toward playing again despite injury.

Running back Adrian Peterson participated in practice on a limited basis. He has shoulder and ankle injuries.

Meanwhile, his latest head coach reflected on the impact Peterson has made in his relatively short time in D.C.

“We didn’t expect a whole lot because we didn’t have him on our team until not too long ago,” Jay Gruden told reporters on Thursday. “But I think when you get a Hall of Fame-type guy like that, you’re not sure what to expect. You’re not sure what type of attitude he’s going to have. Is he going to be, ‘I’m better than everybody type guy?’ But he’s not. He’s a great guy. He works hard. But the thing I’m most impressed with is how he’s played with the pain and fought through it. I told him, ‘I had a lot for respect for you before we got you, but now it’s off the charts,’ as far as how much we respect him as a player and as a person for what he’s going through right now. It’s just a great tribute to him as far as his work ethic and dedication to the game.”

Peterson has been fighting through a painful shoulder dislocation to practice and to play. He had 17 carries in Week Six, and he told PFT after the 23-17 win over Carolina that he was experiencing the pain of the injury on every attempt. He’s aware that he’s much closer to the end than the beginning, and he wants to take full advantage of every opportunity he has to add to a career that will land in Canton five years after he’s done playing — whenever that may be.