Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack out of practice for Bears

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that the team will be cautious with linebacker Khalil Mack‘s practice workload this week after he hurt his ankle against the Dolphins last Sunday.

That cautious approach led the Bears to keep Mack out of practice on Wednesday and they did so again on Thursday. They’ll practice again on Friday and release injury designations later in the day.

It would seem to be a good bet that Mack will be listed as questionable, but there’s been no indication to this point that he’s in serious risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Mack left the loss to Miami briefly, but wound up playing 62 snaps and has never missed a game over the course of his NFL career.

It’s less clear what the outlook might be for wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson went from being limited on Wednesday due to a groin injury to sitting out the session altogether. That may also be a sign of caution from the team, but mid-week downgrades can also portend an absence come Sunday.