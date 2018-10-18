Bengals elevate KeiVarae Russell, waive Auden Tate

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they have promoted cornerback KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad. They waived receiver Auden Tate in a corresponding move.

Russell, a third-year player, spent the first six games on the team’s practice squad. He has played in 13 games for the Bengals the past two seasons, making eight tackles and one interception.

The Chiefs made Russell a third-round pick in 2016.

He never played a game in Kansas City, with the Bengals claiming him off waivers in September 2016.

Tate was the third of three Bengals’ seventh-round draft picks this spring. The team listed him among its inactives for the first six games.