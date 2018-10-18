Bills promote Cam Phillips

Getty Images

The Bills have promoted rookie receiver Cam Phillips from the practice squad, his agent, Jason Bernsetein, tweeted Thursday. The team later announced it as well as the corresponding move, which was the release of receiver Robert Foster.

Phillips, 22, has never played in a regular-season game.

The Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in the spring. He turned some heads in training camp, but Buffalo still had him among its final cuts in September.

The Bills signed him back to their practice squad.

He earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last season as a senior after catching 71 passes for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. Phillips missed Virginia Tech’s bowl game after undergoing sports hernia surgery.