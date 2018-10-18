Brock Osweiler: “My confidence will never waver”

Getty Images

A man doesn’t earn a nickname like Mr. Brocktober without having a certain swagger about him.

So even though his past results might not necessarily suggest future dividends for the Dolphins, quarterback-for-the-moment Brock Osweiler said nothing that’s happening now is a surprise to him.

“My confidence will never waver,” Osweiler said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “That’s something that’s just natural in me. That’s something that’s built over the years. Shoot, you saw it on Sunday. Sometimes you’ll throw interceptions. How do you bounce back?”

Sunday, it was with two long touchdown passes, part of his 380 yards to lead the Dolphins to a surprising overtime win in the place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill. And with Tannehill possibly missing more games (he’s already ruled out this week), the Dolphins need a steady hand on the wheel.

Osweiler has seen it all in his short career, having been a high pick, the heir apparent, the highly paid free agent and the guy people paid millions to get rid of. So being a temp isn’t going to rattle him.

“I would say that none it is surprises me,” Osweiler said. “I think, first and foremost as an athlete — and no offense to anyone in this room — but we need to put on earmuffs if you will and drown out all the outside noise. The only thing that matters is your belief in yourself and the belief that your teammates and coaches have in you. Other than that, nothing really matters.

“Throughout my entire career, I’ve always believed in who I was as a quarterback, as a person, as a leader. None of this takes me by surprise.”

While Osweiler might not have turned out the way John Elway would have hoped for (And that never happens with Elway and quarterbacks, eyeroll emoji), or the Texans would have hoped for, or the Broncos in his second stint, the early returns in Miami are good.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Brocky can take a punch.