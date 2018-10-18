Broncos lead 35-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Well, Von Miller was right.

The good news for the Cardinals is they gave up only seven points in the final 14:40 of the first half. The bad news for the Cardinals is they gave up 28 points in the first 15:20 of the first half.

Denver leads 35-3 at halftime.

The Broncos have kicked the Cardinals’ rear ends just as Miller predicted earlier this week.

Denver scored two defensive touchdowns and another came on a trick play, giving the Broncos a 21-3 lead. Todd Davis and Chris Harris Jr. had the pick-sixes of Josh Rosen, and receiver Emmanuel Sanders threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.

Sanders caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum, and, for good measure, Royce Freeman had a 1-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left in the half.

Keenum is 11-of-17 for 140 yards and a touchdown, while Sanders has three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Rosen has completed only 8 of 17 passes for 60 yards with the two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. He needs only one more pick-six to tie the NFL record for the most in a single game.

Miller, who has only two tackles, said Tuesday, “I wouldn’t say it’s a ‘must’ win, but we’re going to kick their ass, though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their ass.”