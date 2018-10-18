Broncos use trick play to score again, lead 14-0

AP

The Broncos scored their first touchdown on an interception return. They scored their second on a trick play.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 8:38 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Broncos a 14-0 lead.

The Broncos went 77 yards in six plays on their first offensive possession. Case Keenum went 2-for-2 for 18 yards, and Phillip Lindsay had one carry for 22 yards.

Sanders had thrown only one pass in his NFL career, completing it for 15 yards in 2011 with Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals ran five plays and gained 7 yards on their first two drives.