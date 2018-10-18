Browns put E.J. Gaines in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Browns are likely to be without cornerback E.J. Gaines this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Gaines did not appear on the injury report Wednesday, but multiple reports from Cleveland bring word that he has been placed in the concussion protocol on Thursday. Given the short time between now and kickoff, getting cleared in time to play would seem like a long shot.

Gaines has replaced the injured Terrance Mitchell in the starting lineup for the Browns over the last two weeks. He has 12 tackles and an interception in five overall appearances.

Denzel Ward and T.J. Carrie are the other regulars at cornerback. Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Denzel Rice and Tavierre Thomas could also figure into the mix this weekend.

The Browns defense is also on track to be without linebacker Joe Schobert this weekend. Schobert hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m. ET: Browns head coach Hue Jackson ruled Gaines out for this weekend during his Thursday press conference.