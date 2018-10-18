Cardinals cut Kendall Wright, promote Deatrick Nichols

Getty Images

Ten days ago, the Cardinals signed veteran receiver Kendall Wright and cut cornerback Deatrick Nichols in a corresponding move. On Thursday, the Cardinals made the opposite move.

They have elevated Nichols from the practice squad, releasing Wright to make room.

Wright, 28, did not play a game for Arizona.

The Vikings released him at the end of the summer, and Wright worked out for a few clubs before signing with the Cardinals. A first-round pick of the Titans in 2012, he has 339 career receptions for 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Nichols joined the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent in May out of South Florida and spent the first five weeks of the season on the team’s active roster. He played two games with one special teams tackle.