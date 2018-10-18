Carson Wentz goes through full practice

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a full practice Thursday, a day after being limited with a back injury.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and tackle Jason Peters (biceps) also returned to full participation.

The Eagles were without linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), cornerback Rasul Douglas (not injury related), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) a second consecutive day.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) was upgraded to limited after missing Wednesday’s work.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) joined the list of injured players, with a limited practice, and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) also was limited.