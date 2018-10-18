Chiefs likely won’t be bringing back Derrick Johnson

Getty Images

Linebacker Derrick Johnson spent 13 seasons as a key member of the Chiefs’ defense. The team decided not to offer him a contract before he became a free agent. Now that he’s a free agent again, it sounds like the Chiefs won’t be bringing Johnson back.

“[G.M.] Brett [Veach] does all that stuff,” coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday. “Right now, we probably talked about that. As much as I know, as I stand here, that is not the direction we are going.”

The Raiders had signed Johnson to a one-year deal. After a failed effort to trade him, the Raiders released Johnson earlier this week.

It’s not as if Kansas City couldn’t use him; the Chiefs currently are on pace to allow more yards than any NFL team ever has.