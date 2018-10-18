Cowboys will continue to “aspire” to use Dak Prescott’s legs

Getty Images

The Cowboys insist they aren’t afraid of running Dak Prescott and want to keep him involved in the running game moving forward. The quarterback ran for a career-high 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries Sunday in a victory over Jacksonville.

“We have to continue to aspire to do that,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s going to depend on who we’re playing and how they defend us. I think some teams will say, ‘You’re not running your quarterback,’ or they’ll try.

“From the called runs, zone reads, any of those kinds of plays to the off-schedule plays he can make with his feet, I think we can continue to get production from him not only as our quarterback in the passing game but using his legs at times in the run game.”

But what the Cowboys say and what they do isn’t always the same. Every time they appear willing to commit to using Prescott’s legs, they don’t.

Case in point: Prescott had seven carries for 45 yards in a victory over the Giants in Week Two before running only twice — for 21 yards –in a loss to the Seahawks the next week.

“He runs the ball quite often for that,” Linehan said. “You can’t run the guy 15 times in a game. It shows that guys don’t probably hold up over time, but we don’t shy away from it. We tell him to pretty much use his decision-making when it’s not a called run, and I don’t think he takes unnecessary hits, but there are times where he’ll do it. We feel like he’s certainly leaning toward some of those things and he uses it to his advantage.

“When you have a mobile quarterback like we do, those are plays that you don’t necessarily say that we’re calling plays for that. When you can get those kinds of plays and when the opportunity presents itself, it certainly is a big boost for us.”