Updated: Dalvin Cook does not practice

Officially, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook did not participate in practice Thursday.

There was confusion, whether he practiced or not after Cook left practice in the portion open to reporters. The Vikings issued their injury report and say he did not practice.

He was a full participant Wednesday.

The second-year player has missed three of the past four games with a hamstring injury. In the three games he has played, Cook has rushed for only 98 yards on 36 carries. He has no touchdowns.

