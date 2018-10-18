Dalvin Cook leaves practice

Getty Images

Just when it seems Vikings running back Dalvin Cook turns a corner. . . .

Cook, who has missed three of the past four games with a hamstring injury, had a full practice Wednesday. But he left Thursday’s practice during the period open to the media, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter was not at practice Thursday, leaving the Vikings without their top three defensive linemen.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph missed a second consecutive day with knee, ankle and shoulder injuries, and defensive end Everson Griffen remains away from the team while dealing with a mental health issue. Griffen will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot) and cornerback Andrew Sendejo (groin) also remain out after missing last week’s game.