Darian Stewart goes to locker room with neck injury

The Broncos listed safety Darian Stewart with neck and knee injuries this week, but he didn’t miss practice. Stewart, though, didn’t last long in Thursday’s game.

Stewart was injured on the Cardinals’ third possession, injuring his neck while combining with Brandon Marshall on a tackle of Arizona running back David Johnson.

Stewart first headed to the team’s blue medical tent before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Broncos say he is questionable to return.

Will Parks replaced Stewart, who had the one tackle before leaving.

UPDATE 9:32 P.M. ET: The Broncos have downgraded Stewart to out.