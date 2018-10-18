Derek Anderson trying to lighten the mood in Buffalo

AP

For a guy whose most famous interview was an angry post-game tirade that insisted “nothing’s funny,” Derek Anderson walked into Buffalo with jokes this week.

He entertained beat writers, and perhaps auditioned for a weeknight set at the Chuckle Hut with a variety of one-liners, ingratiating himself on the locals as he prepares to be the Bills third starting quarterback in seven weeks, a week after coming off the couch to sign.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Anderson was asked if having a running back like LeSean McCoy made his life easier. “Is he good? I’m not sure,” Anderson replied.

Of extra practice reps with guys he’s getting to know, he said: “You didn’t videotape those, right? Thank you.” Of his ability to learn a new system quickly, he said: “I’m not a rocket scientist, but I’m pretty smart.”

Try the veal, and don’t forget to tip your waitresses.

“These guys are just getting to know me, but I’m going to be myself. I like to have fun,” Anderson said. “It’s a game. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to enjoy it.”

While it’s clear that football is a serious business (“Real serious,” one might say), it’s probably a good thing for Anderson to adopt this posture. Things are tense enough in Buffalo with the realization that their first-round rookie quarterback has an elbow injury that will keep him out for weeks, and the other quarterback throws it to the other team with greater efficiency than his own. And he admitted that the situation was far from ideal, and far from what he was expecting at first.

So hopefully, Anderson can keep things light enough on Sunday that they’re not laughing on the field for other reasons. Because we already know how he feels about that.