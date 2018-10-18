Disastrous start for Cardinals, Josh Rosen’s first pass a pick-six

AP

Tonight’s game couldn’t have started much worse for the Cardinals.

Arizona received the opening kickoff and got a bad return. On first down, Arizona’s David Johnson ran up the middle for no gain. Before second down, there was a miscommunication that caused the Cardinals to call timeout. And then after the timeout, quarterback Josh Rosen threw an interception that Denver’s Todd Davis returned 20 yards for a touchdown. Derek Wolfe gets an assist for deflecting the pass.

The Cardinals’ offense has been bad all season, but this was truly something to behold. One bad running play, a wasted timeout, and then a disastrous pass.

Rosen will now try to redeem himself, after putting the Cardinals in a 7-0 deficit.