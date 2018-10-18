Dolphins not looking at surgery as option for Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play this week against the Lions and it remains unclear when he might be able to return to the lineup.

One thing that head coach Adam Gase offered more clarity about on Thursday was how the quarterback is handling his right shoulder injury right now.

Gase said that there’s no particular number of days of rest in place for Tannehill before the team will check on his ability to throw the ball. Rest is the only thing prescribed at the moment and Gase said that surgery is not an option to correct what’s wrong with the quarterback.

“We’re not looking at that,” Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins have a quick turnaround after Sunday’s game before heading to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday night in Week Eight. Given the lack of signs that Tannehill’s condition is improving, it seems likely Brock Osweiler will get to reacquaint himself with his former team a week from now.