Eagles’ Josh Adams collected $500,000 insurance policy after going undrafted

After going undrafted this year, Josh Adams did pretty well for himself: He signed with the Eagles as a free agent, started out on the practice squad but then made the active roster, and in Week Three made his NFL debut, rushing six times for 30 yards in a win over the Colts.

And Adams also did pretty well for himself in another respect: He collected on a $500,000 insurance policy after he went undrafted.

That’s the word from Darren Rovell of ESPN, who reports that Adams took out the policy while he was at Notre Dame and was able to collect on it after a foot injury caused his draft stock to fall.

Insurance policies are a wise choice for college players with NFL potential. An injury suffered while an amateur can cost players millions. Adams has a base salary of just over $400,000 this season, so his insurance policy will actually pay him more than he makes on the field for his rookie year.