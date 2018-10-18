Eli Manning: Everybody just needs to be a little bit better

Getty Images

The question of whether quarterback Eli Manning is the biggest thing wrong with the offense for the 1-5 Giants has remained a popular one this week.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard said that the team’s players have faith in the veteran while co-owner John Mara said that Manning is a “punching bag” because he isn’t the only guy performing poorly this year. On Wednesday, Manning didn’t refer to himself that way.

Manning said criticism is part of the job, but otherwise agreed with Mara’s assessment about where the issues lie for the team’s disappointing offensive performance.

“When you have new guys and new players all learning a new system it just takes time to gel,” Manning said, via Newsday. “It’s just a matter of everybody just keep doing things a little better. Just making small improvements around a bunch of areas and we’ll be OK.”

The Falcons defense has been one of the most giving in the league and that makes Monday night look like a golden opportunity for Manning to change the narrative that’s been building about his level of play. If he can’t, next week’s round of what’s wrong with the offense should be even more spirited.