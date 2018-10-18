Ezekiel Elliott: Last week’s win meaningless if we don’t build on it

Getty Images

The Cowboys had their most impressive outing of the season against the Jaguars last Sunday as their offense put up 40 points and their defense shut down Jacksonville.

It was the third time that the Cowboys won a game at home and the offensive production marked a big step ahead of anything else they’ve put together this year. Now, as running back Ezekiel Elliott noted Wednesday, the Cowboys need to show they can both win on the road and stack together wins after alternating results through the first six weeks before they can feel too excited about their situation.

“It was a game we needed,” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’ve said it before — if we don’t build on it, everything we did last week really means nothing.”

Washington is also trying to show that they can play win two straight games and the team that does will give itself a leg up in the NFC East.