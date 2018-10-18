For Denver defense, are the problems related to desire or scheme?

The Broncos had a championship-caliber defense. It’s impossible to continue to say “have” in that regard, given that Denver has surrendered nearly 600 rushing yards over the past two games, including a pair of 200-plus-yard rushers in Isaiah Crowell and Todd Gurley.

So what’s the problem with the Denver defense? Chris Simms explained on Thursday’s PFT Live that he noticed some issues with the scheme in the game against the Jets, including expecting a middle linebacker to simultaneously cover the tight end and plug the gap between the center and the guard. Simms thinks the Jets cracked the proverbial code of the Denver defense in running roughshod over the Broncos.

Coach Vance Joseph sees it a different way, nudging the blame away from the design of the defense and toward the players implementing it.

“Guys have to want to tackle, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Joseph said earlier this week, via the Denver Post.

And then he said more.

“It’s a want-to thing,” Joseph added. “You can drill tackling all you want. If it’s you and I in an alley, [and] if I want to tackle you, I’m going to tackle you — that’s the bottom line.”

Here’s the bottom line: Joseph seems to be doubling down on his recent “coaches coach and players play” line, a not-so-subtle way of saying, essentially, “The coaches are doing their jobs but the players aren’t.”

But whose job is it to get the players to do their jobs? While it’s possible to blame G.M. John Elway for collecting a group of players who are, as Elway recently said, “very soft” against the run, Elway isn’t likely to acknowledge that he has put together a group of Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men. Especially Elway is also the guy who’ll decide whether or not the coach should stay or go.

  3. NFL teams like to throw people under the bus. Sometimes it’s the QB,sometimes it’s the diva star player making noise in the media, sometimes it’s the GM or head coach.

    Is Vance Joseph really THE problem? This is his second year, right? I’m just saying that Denver has problems beyond the HC. But the players and Elway will pin it on him because then they don’t have to answer for their own performances.

  5. I’ve been a Bronco fan since the mid 70’s, there have been many ups and downs but mostly ups. As far as franchises go I would put the Broncos with the 49ers, Cowboys, Pats, Steelers etc in the upper ring of teams. For example, Pat Bowlen has had more super bowl appearances than losing seasons in his tenure. All that said they have to recognize a mistake in what is currently the coaching staff. I wanted Vance Joseph to be successful. He was a former QB an DB in the NFL. He is the first person of color to coach my team. I have no hope for any success this season and what I hope for is to see if the QB of the future is already on the roster in Chad Kelly or do we need to get one in the draft. I also want Vance fired for cause. I don’t believe firing a HC during the season makes a big difference but it will allow the organization to interview anyone they want when they become available.

  7. It’s totally the scheme/coaching and it’s not just the defense. The offense has the exact same problems. This team has largely the same core that won the Super Bowl and have a better QB now than the aging/injured Peyton was the Super Bowl year. Other than their o-line you can’t really find a position that is a glaring weakness but they consistently under-perform across the board. Even when they win it’s because somebody like Von Miller had a huge individual effort; it’s almost never a solid overall team performance. And that totally speaks to the scheme and coaching.

