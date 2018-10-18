For Denver defense, are the problems related to desire or scheme?

Getty Images

The Broncos had a championship-caliber defense. It’s impossible to continue to say “have” in that regard, given that Denver has surrendered nearly 600 rushing yards over the past two games, including a pair of 200-plus-yard rushers in Isaiah Crowell and Todd Gurley.

So what’s the problem with the Denver defense? Chris Simms explained on Thursday’s PFT Live that he noticed some issues with the scheme in the game against the Jets, including expecting a middle linebacker to simultaneously cover the tight end and plug the gap between the center and the guard. Simms thinks the Jets cracked the proverbial code of the Denver defense in running roughshod over the Broncos.

Coach Vance Joseph sees it a different way, nudging the blame away from the design of the defense and toward the players implementing it.

“Guys have to want to tackle, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Joseph said earlier this week, via the Denver Post.

And then he said more.

“It’s a want-to thing,” Joseph added. “You can drill tackling all you want. If it’s you and I in an alley, [and] if I want to tackle you, I’m going to tackle you — that’s the bottom line.”

Here’s the bottom line: Joseph seems to be doubling down on his recent “coaches coach and players play” line, a not-so-subtle way of saying, essentially, “The coaches are doing their jobs but the players aren’t.”

But whose job is it to get the players to do their jobs? While it’s possible to blame G.M. John Elway for collecting a group of players who are, as Elway recently said, “very soft” against the run, Elway isn’t likely to acknowledge that he has put together a group of Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men. Especially Elway is also the guy who’ll decide whether or not the coach should stay or go.