Giants add Corey Coleman to practice squad

Getty Images

Former Browns first-round draft pick Corey Coleman is on his fourth team in three months.

Coleman, a wide receiver who hasn’t been able to get much out of his undeniable physical talent, signed to the Giants’ practice squad today.

The Browns traded Coleman to the Bills on August 5, getting only a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Coleman lasted less than a month in Buffalo before he was released. He was then signed by the Patriots, but he lasted less than a week in New England before he was released. The Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad but he lasted just nine days in that stint.

As a former first-round draft pick, Coleman has a guaranteed salary of $1.5 million this season, and the Bills are on the hook for that because they acquired his contract from the Browns. Now the Giants will see if they can get anything out of Coleman, while paying him less than the Bills are paying him.