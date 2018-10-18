Golden Tate to Albert Wilson: You aren’t best after catch after five or six games

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson declared himself the league’s best receiver in terms of gaining yards after the catch this week and his work so far this season has made a good case for his abilities on that front.

Lions wide receiver Golden Tate has shown his ability on that front since his days in Seattle and he’ll be on the opposite side of the field from the Dolphins this Sunday. That made it all but inevitable that Tate would field a question about Wilson’s boast when he met with the media this week.

Tate complimented Wilson’s play, but pointed to the different track records — Wilson has 147 career catches while Tate has had at least 90 in each of the last four seasons — as a way of suggesting that any crowning is premature.

“I mean he’s really good,” Tate said, via the Detroit News. “He had a really good game last week, especially yards after the catch. He’s talented. He’s a really, really, really good player. … You don’t get that title after five games, six games. I let the people decide.”

That decision won’t lead to any points on the scoreboard for either the Dolphins or Lions, but both players are capable of making plays that could and doing so would likely swing the argument in their direction by the time the day is out..