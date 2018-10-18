Grady Jarrett to return to Falcons practice today

Getty Images

The Falcons will take any good news they can get as it pertains to injured players.

They got a big piece of it Thursday.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said during his appearance on 92.9 The Game that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will return to practice today.

“Good news from guys that are on the comeback and we’ll see where it goes through practice, but are going to get some practice reps today and that’s Grady and Derrick Shelby, so we’re encouraged for that,” Quinn said. “We’ll need every bit of pass rush that you can have [against the Giants].”

Jarrett has missed the last two games after spraining his ankle in Week Four against the Bengals. In the two games he missed, the Falcons allowed 891 yards.

Quinn also said wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (hip) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) would be limited in practice.