Gronkowski has no complaints about blocking

For the second straight year, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a multi-million-dollar incentive clause that hinges on his production as a receiver. But he doesn’t mind producing as a blocker.

After a shootout against the Chiefs during which Gronkowski spent more time than usual blocking on passing plays, Gronk was asked by reporters whether he likes to pass block.

“Yeah,” he said. “Why not?”

He also was asked whether he knew in advance that he’d be used a little bit more as a pass blocker.

“No, I mean, every game changes,” Gronkowski said. “You’ve got a game plan. You’re going in with the game plan but I mean, the game plan changes on the fly. The games change on the fly. Your assignments change on the fly and everything. It’s playing football and it is what it is. Whatever coach [Bill Belichick] is calling, I’m cool with. I’ve never had a problem with it and if it’s the whole game, it’s the whole game. It is what it is and I don’t mind doing it at all.”

He doesn’t mind it, but he made it clear that, for him, the ideal game has some of everything.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t like running every single play, I don’t like running a route every play and I don’t like blocking every play,” Gronkowski said. “I like the balance and I love a balanced offense. I believe it helps both parts of the game out and it’s a crucial part of the game both sides, passing and running. I like doing both and I like balancing out, give or take some more runs, some more pass plays, but I definitely like the balance and I like doing both at a balanced rate.”

He may want the pendulum to swing a little more toward the passing game. This year’s incentive package ties $3.3 million to Gronkowski hitting any three of four performance-based triggers: (1) 80-percent playing time; (2) 70 or more catches; (3) 1,085 or more receiving yards; and/or (4) nine touchdowns. Currently, he’s on pace for 69 catches and 1,080 yards, and he has only one touchdown.