Guard Justin Pugh active for Cardinals

Cardinals right guard Justin Pugh went through a pregame warmup with his injured left hand. He apparently felt comfortable enough to play with a cast, and the Cardinals apparently felt comfortable enough with him playing with a cast.

The Cardinals have Pugh active for tonight.

If Pugh starts, the Cardinals will play without only one starting offensive linemen. Left guard Mike Iupati is inactive with a back issue, and Daniel Munyer is slated to start for Iupati.

The Cardinals promoted cornerback Deatrick Nichols from the practice squad Thursday in case cornerback Jamar Taylor (back) couldn’t go, but Taylor is active. That means Nichols is inactive.

Arizona’s other inactives are quarterback Sam Bradford, running back T.J. Logan, safety Tre Boston (ribs/shoulder), offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Broncos won’t have outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle/wrist), so they have DeMarcus Walker active for the first time this year.

Their other inactives are right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), right guard Ron Leary (Achilles), cornerback Adam Jones (thigh), safety Dymonte Thomas (chest), quarterback Kevin Hogan and linebacker Alexander Johnson.