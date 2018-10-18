If Saints beat Ravens on Sunday, Drew Brees will have wins over all 32 teams

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has the opportunity to do something extraordinary on Sunday: Earn a victory over his 32nd NFL team.

If the Saints beat the Ravens on Sunday, Brees will have been the starting quarterback when his team earned a victory over every NFL team. Only Brett Favre and Peyton Manning have accomplished that feat before.

Of course, it’s impossible to earn a win over all 32 teams if you haven’t played for multiple teams. Brees beat the Saints when he played for the Chargers and the Chargers when he played for the Saints. According to Pro Football Reference, three active quarterbacks have beaten every team except the team they play for: Tom Brady has beaten every team but the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers has beaten every team but the Packers and Ben Roethlisberger has beaten every team but the Steelers.

The only other quarterback who has wins over 31 teams is a surprising one: Kerry Collins, who started in a win over every team except the Dolphins in his 17-year career with the Giants, Titans, Panthers, Raiders, Colts and Saints.

Using “wins” as a measurement of a quarterback is flawed, as winning or losing is often determined by elements outside a quarterback’s control. That’s why Kerry Collins can be on a wins list with a bunch of future Hall of Famers. But lasting long enough as a starting quarterback to earn wins over the entire league is still a noteworthy achievement, one that Brees can accomplish on Sunday.