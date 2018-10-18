Jadeveon Clowney faces Blake Bortles again after his “trash” comment

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney said what he said. There’s no taking it back or saying he was misquoted. It is what it is.

Clowney, though, explained he was speaking out of frustration when he referred to Blake Bortles as “trash” after the Texans’ 45-7 loss to the Jaguars last December.

“Man, frustrated,” Clowney said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We were losing. It was a bad season, [but] it’s a new year, and we’re trying to win a game.”

Clowney was buried in trash cans sent to him by Jaguars fans after his comment. So he filled them with toys and gave them to a homeless shelter for women and children in Houston.

“I appreciate all those trash cans they sent me,” Clowney said. “It helped. I got to send them to the kids. Maybe they’ll send me something this year. Hopefully, not trash cans. Hopefully, something else. We’ll see after the game.”

Clowney, 25, has made 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season.