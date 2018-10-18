James Conner says Le’Veon Bell regularly sends him supportive texts

Getty Images

There’s been some talk that Steelers players are resentful of running back Le'Veon Bell‘s long-lasting contract dispute. But one player who has nothing but good things to say about Bell is the man who has replaced him this season.

James Conner said today on FS1 that Bell has been incredibly supportive this season, constantly reaching out to wish him well.

“Any time I do something good on the field, I always come back to the locker room to a text from him saying ‘good game’ or ‘nice move right there,’” Conner said. “Me and Le’Veon are super cool. He’s a great person. With him holding out, people are going to call him selfish, but that’s not the case at all. This is business, and that’s my guy.”

It remains unknown when Bell will come back. When he does, Conner is likely to get less playing time, but Conner sounds fine with sharing the carries with Bell, whom he considers a friend and a mentor.