Jets designate running back Elijah McGuire to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire returned to practice on Wednesday as the team designated him as one of their two candidates to return from injured reserve this season.

McGuire was placed on injured reserve after the 53-man roster was set due to a foot injury that kept him out of all four of the team’s preseason games. Players eligible to return from injured reserve must miss a minimum of eight weeks, but can return to practice after six.

McGuire rushed for 315 yards and a touchdown on 88 carries as a rookie with the Jets last season. He also caught 17 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.