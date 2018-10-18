Jets preparing for “huge challenge” from Vikings WRs

Getty Images

Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are a handful for opposing secondaries under the best of circumstances and the Jets’ circumstances may be well short of that in Sunday’s game.

The Jets played without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine last weekend because of injuries and their status did not change on Wednesday. Johnson remained out with a quad injury and Skrine is still in the concussion protocol, which led Jets head coach Todd Bowles to say what you’d expect when asked about the task at hand for his secondary.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Bowles said at his Wednesday press conference. “Obviously, we get a challenge every week, but these two guys do everything well. Usually you get a speed guy, a deep guy or a short guy. Both of these guys can do everything.”

The Jets haven’t ruled either cornerback out, but whoever winds up at corner won’t have the help of safety Marcus Maye as he’s out with a broken thumb. That will add to the challenge the Jets face as they look for a third straight win.