Joey Bosa “a few weeks” away from return

Getty Images

Both of John Bosa’s pass-rushing sons are on the mend.

The one who is already a professional is closer to getting back on the field.

The father of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was on pace to return “in a few weeks.”

That coincides with previous reports that he wouldn’t be back before their bye, which is next week.

Bosa has been out all season with a new foot injury, which cropped up after the previous foot injury had apparently healed.

John Bosa’s other son, Nick Bosa, just withdrew from Ohio State to concentrate on his recovery from a core muscle surgery. Nick Bosa is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.