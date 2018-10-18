Josh Rosen throws second pick-six as Cardinals trail 28-3

AP

The Cardinals have scored three points. The Broncos offense has scored 14 points. The Broncos defense has scored 14 points.

Denver leads 28-3.

Denver had its second pick-six of the first quarter off Josh Rosen, with cornerback Chris Harris Jr. intercepting a pass intended for J.J. Nelson. He returned it 53 yards to the end zone.

It was Harris’ fourth career touchdown and his first since 2015.

Todd Davis had the Broncos’ first pick-six for a touchdown, returning a pass deflected by Derek Wolfe 20 yards for the first points of the game.

Rosen went 5-of-10 for 40 yards and the two interceptions in the first quarter.

Denver has scored on two of its three offensive possessions, with Emmanuel Sanders throwing a touchdown pass and catching one. His pass to Courtland Sutton covered 28 yards with 8:38 left in the first quarter, while his touchdown catch from Case Keenum went for 64 yards only 20 seconds into the second quarter.