Lance Kendricks to be charged with marijuana possession

Packers tight end Lance Kendricks is about to be charged for possession of marijuana, after a 2017 traffic stop.

According to Samantha Hernandez of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office is preparing criminal drug charges Kendricks.

Kendricks was initially given a citation for possession of marijuana, which carries a fine of up to $1,000. That citation was dismissed last week, however.

The charges stem from a traffic stop last September, when Kendricks was stopped for doing 81 mph in a 70 mph zone. While TMZ reported he’d be charged for the marijuana possession, he denied it at the time. He was eventually given the citation last December, but now faces increased penalties.

The charges would also subject him to possible league punishment. Packers teammates Geronimo Allison and Aaron Jones have each been suspended for arrests for marijuana-related charges.