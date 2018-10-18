Lane Johnson returns to practice

Getty Images

The Eagles expect to have left tackle Jason Peters in the lineup against the Panthers this Sunday and it’s looking likelier that they’ll have their starting right tackle on the field as well.

Lane Johnson did not practice on Wednesday because of the ankle injury that popped up just before the Eagles faced the Giants in Week Seven. Johnson returned to the practice field on Thursday, however, and Peters was also on the field during the portion of practice open to the media.

The injury report will detail the level of participation for each player as well as others who were limited on Wednesday like quarterback Carson Wentz.

Running back Darren Sproles, cornerback Sidney Jones, safety Corey Graham, linebacker Nathan Gerry, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker D.J. Alexander were out of practice for the second straight day.