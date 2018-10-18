Larry Fitzgerald scores 111th career touchdown reception

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald made his 111th career touchdown reception, tying Tony Gonzalez for seventh on the NFL’s all-time list. He could move up further on the list this season, with Antonio Gates at sixth with 115. But Fitzgerald won’t catch Jerry Rice, who holds the all-time record with 197.

Fitzgerald’s 4-yard score was his first touchdown catch from Josh Rosen, the 15th quarterback Fitzgerald has had throw him a touchdown. Kurt Warner threw 39 of Fitzgerald’s touchdowns.

It was his first career touchdown catch against the Broncos, leaving only the Ravens, Jets and Steelers as teams Fitzgerald has yet to score on.

He has four catches for 40 yards and the touchdown tonight, the 218th consecutive game he has had a reception. That is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Rice’s 274.

That’s about all Cardinals fans have had to cheer with their team trailing 35-10 midway through the third quarter.