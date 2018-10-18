Lions don’t see big difference between QBs in Dolphins offense

Getty Images

The Lions learned on Wednesday that the Dolphins will be starting Brock Osweiler at quarterback this weekend, although the announcement didn’t come as a great shock.

Lions safety Glover Quin said he was expecting Osweiler because shoulder injuries like the one that kept Ryan Tannehill out last week “are tough to come back from.” Quin also said that he didn’t think the Dolphins’ choice will lead to a change in preparations on the Lions’ end.

“People think there’s a huge difference,” Quin said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Yeah, Tannehill may run a little more, but it’s not like Brock can’t run. You look at what Tannehill was doing, it wasn’t like he was coming out trying to run for 50, 60 yards a game. If you gave him a situation where he had to pull it and run it, he did it. Well, Brock can do the same thing. If it’s short-yardage, something like that, and they do a zone-read and you don’t cover the quarterback and all they got to do is get 2 or 3 yards for a first down, Brock can do that as well. I don’t know if it’s going to be that much of a difference in what they try to do offensively, but we’ll be ready to go.”

There may not have been a difference in what the Dolphins were trying to do against the Bears last weekend, but the production in the overtime win — 541 yards and 31 points — set new highs for Miami this season. If catching the Bears off guard had anything to do with that, the Dolphins won’t be able to count on such a boost this time around.