Michael Bidwill says Patrick Peterson trade “not happening”

After last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks was asked about a report that the team was willing to trade cornerback Patrick Peterson before the trade deadline.

Wilks called the idea of trading Peterson “ludicrous” and now Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has chimed in as well. The choice of words is different, but the message is the same.

“Not true,” Bidwill said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I’ve seen the speculation. But it’s not happening. Not happening.”

Rapoport adds that at least one team that asked if Peterson was available was rebuffed with a “flat no.”

There’s been plenty of other speculation about possible changes in Arizona in the event the Cardinals fall to 1-6 with a loss to the Broncos on Thursday night. Getting rid of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has been mentioned, but Wilks said everybody’s job will be in jeopardy if the team’s record doesn’t improve.

Bidwill didn’t address any other possible changes, but they are all but inevitable if the team continues to pile up losses.