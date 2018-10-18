No practice for Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu

Getty Images

During a radio appearance on Thursday morning, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be a limited participant in practice later in the day.

Quinn said on 92.9 The Game, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, that Ridley would get “a little bit of work” and described the first-round pick as “one tough dude.” Ridley, who has an ankle injury, wound up proving Quinn wrong about his workload, however.

Ridley did not participate in practice at all. That was also the case for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who has a hip injury, so the Falcons have a pair of issues to work through at the position this week.

The good news is that they’ll get an extra day for them to work through their injuries because they don’t play the Giants until Monday night, although that will be of little consequence if the injuries are more serious than Quinn expressed on Thursday morning.