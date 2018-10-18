Now healthy, Marquise Goodwin could be making a big impact for the 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have had serious injury issues this season. One player’s return from injury is providing a bright spot for the offense.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin is healthy, and it showed on Monday night against the Packers, with four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters to describe the impact that a healthy Goodwin has on the offense.

“Huge,” Shanahan said. “Quise is our number one receiver and has been. We really haven’t had him since that Minnesota game. He’s played a little bit here and there, but he hasn’t been healthy. Also, on top of that, our backup receiver at the X position has been out too in Dante Pettis. So it’s been tough without those guys the past few weeks, but getting Quise back in the Green Bay game, as you guys could see, it’s a huge difference. You always want your starter out there, but also the speed element that Quite brings to the game is very crucial to him getting points and if not, loosens stuff up for other people.”

Goodwin hadn’t done much this season before Monday night. He had catches in only two other games, totaling five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. With Goodwin healthy, his ability to produce — and to draw attention down the field so that others can produce — will help the 49ers get the most out of their offense, even with a backup quarterback running the show.